iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.21 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.83.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.