iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.52

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.52 and last traded at $105.52, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.03.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

