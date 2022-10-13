iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $55.11 on Thursday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $73.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

