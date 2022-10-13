iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,149,941 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

