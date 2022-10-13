iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Trimmed by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,813,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904,790 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $285,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Darrow Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 127,487 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,337,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $64.46.

