iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,945,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 114,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 242,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,711. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average of $101.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.15 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

