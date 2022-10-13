iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,961 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8,666.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,661,000 after buying an additional 320,837 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,313,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,783,000 after buying an additional 215,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,484,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

