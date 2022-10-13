iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 205.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.13. 38,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

