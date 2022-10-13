iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Stock Position Raised by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $56.85 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $71.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

