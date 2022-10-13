iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after buying an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,067.7% in the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 368,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 57,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,408. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $77.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44.

