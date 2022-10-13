iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Lifted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,938 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,366,000 after purchasing an additional 281,195 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,039,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,121,000 after buying an additional 360,056 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,874,000 after buying an additional 473,711 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.50. 4,101,392 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.