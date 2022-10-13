iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.64

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.64 and last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 49762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,081 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

