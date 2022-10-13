iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Reduced by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.56. 157,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,043. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.31 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

