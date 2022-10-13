iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,255,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

IWM traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,303,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

