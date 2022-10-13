iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $206.44

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $206.44 and last traded at $206.56, with a volume of 998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.84.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.99.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 173,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.