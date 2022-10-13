iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $206.44

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $206.44 and last traded at $206.56, with a volume of 998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.84.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

