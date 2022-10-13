iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Lifted by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,765,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after acquiring an additional 282,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,663,000 after acquiring an additional 277,978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.62. 7,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,912. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.62 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

