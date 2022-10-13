iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.03

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.03 and last traded at $59.77, with a volume of 129142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

