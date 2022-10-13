iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $105.65

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.65 and last traded at $107.01, with a volume of 4918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

