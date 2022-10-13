iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $105.65

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.65 and last traded at $107.01, with a volume of 4918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.39.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.95.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.