iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3,552.0% in the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 82,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.60 on Thursday, hitting $353.38. The company had a trading volume of 190,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,514. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $357.17 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.48.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

