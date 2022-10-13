iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.8% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $355.54. 232,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,514. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $357.17 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

