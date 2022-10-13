iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 179,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 62,867 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 320,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,700,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
IVW stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.34. 178,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,580. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
