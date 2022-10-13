iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.32. 116,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.44 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

