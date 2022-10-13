iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,518 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after acquiring an additional 210,988 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,147,000. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,538,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,756. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

