iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 352,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,958. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.10.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

