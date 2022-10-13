iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $67.64 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.