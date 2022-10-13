iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average of $96.51. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.84 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

