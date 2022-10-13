Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITCB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,544. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $994.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.78 million. Research analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca

About Itaú Corpbanca

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.