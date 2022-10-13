Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.13. 403,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,281. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Amundi increased its holdings in Itron by 345.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after buying an additional 689,990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 233.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after buying an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $13,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 216.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after buying an additional 198,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

