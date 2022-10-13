J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in September

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

JDWPY stock remained flat at $28.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $36.89.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

