JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. 152,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.71. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 81.41% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $220.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.94 million. Analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $4,629,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,212,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

