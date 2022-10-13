James J. Lerner Sells 32,888 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) CEO James J. Lerner sold 32,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $37,821.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,032.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Quantum Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 188,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $113.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.38. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

About Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Quantum by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quantum in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quantum in the second quarter worth $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Articles

