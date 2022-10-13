Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JHG. Bank of America initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $19.08.

NYSE JHG traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. 23,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,547. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

