Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Shares Down 1.8%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 6,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 3,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

