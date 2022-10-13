Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCYGY traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. 646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

