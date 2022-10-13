JB Capital LLC Buys 344 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 82,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,750,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $286.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

