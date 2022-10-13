JB Capital LLC Buys 348 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $96.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.80 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

