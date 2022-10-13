JB Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.14. 21,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,063. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $314.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,576 shares of company stock valued at $120,470,572. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

