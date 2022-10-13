JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s current price.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,149. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $31.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,619 shares in the company, valued at $588,886.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 13,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $323,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $137,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,886.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,847 shares of company stock worth $1,814,787. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

