JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s current price.
JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance
Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,149. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $31.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,619 shares in the company, valued at $588,886.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 13,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $323,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $137,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,886.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,847 shares of company stock worth $1,814,787. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.