JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.21.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. 8,876,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,488,441. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in JD.com by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in JD.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,919,000 after purchasing an additional 421,052 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in JD.com by 17,167.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

