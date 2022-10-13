JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 78,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JCSE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 45,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. JE Cleantech has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

