Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($40.82) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Covestro Stock Up 1.6 %

Covestro stock opened at €32.60 ($33.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.52. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 1-year high of €59.30 ($60.51). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

