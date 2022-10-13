Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.
American Express Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:AXP opened at $136.74 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.00.
Institutional Trading of American Express
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
