Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

