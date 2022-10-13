Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

