Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

VREX traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. 674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,509. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $771.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $111,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Varex Imaging by 146.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 156,521 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

