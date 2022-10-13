Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. 23,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,299. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 88,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.