Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $5.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TAP. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,404,000 after purchasing an additional 815,188 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after purchasing an additional 692,661 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,203,000 after purchasing an additional 507,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $21,130,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

