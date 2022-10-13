Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $16,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,252,447.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $93.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Global Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

