Jeffrey Palma Purchases 2,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Stock

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Palma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jeffrey Palma bought 2,000 shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $24,160.00.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FOF stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOF. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.